Diversity & equity executive writes book on how create positive change in the workplace

Tyronne Stoudemire, a senior level diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) at the Hyatt Hotels is out with his latest book. It's called "Diversity Done Right." Stoudemire tackles the topic of Diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace. The DEI executive stopped by ABC 7 to talk about his book and gave examples and tips on how to navigate cultural differences to create positive change in the workplace. To learn more or buy "Diversity Done Right," click here.