Northwestern doctor shares new developments in treating food allergies

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One in ten adults has a food allergy and 1 in 13 kids has a food allergy.

They can strike at any age. Fortunately, there are exciting new developments in treating food allergies.

Dr. Gupta talks about what the new treatments are and what they do. He also spoke with a nasal spray on the horizon that could be an alternative to an epi-pen.