Northwestern doctor shares new developments in treating food allergies

Thursday, May 9, 2024 12:01PM
Dr. Ruchi Gupta with Northwestern's Center for Allergy and Asthma Research speaks about new ground-breaking treatments available for food allergies.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One in ten adults has a food allergy and 1 in 13 kids has a food allergy.

They can strike at any age. Fortunately, there are exciting new developments in treating food allergies.

Dr. Ruchi Gupta with Northwestern's Center for Allergy and Asthma Research, joined ABC7 to talk about new ground-breaking treatments available for food allergies.

Dr. Gupta talks about what the new treatments are and what they do. He also spoke with a nasal spray on the horizon that could be an alternative to an epi-pen.

