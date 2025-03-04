Dolton board takes action as Mayor Henyard skips 1st meeting since her landslide primary loss

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- With Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard absent, the village board took action to approve multiple collective bargaining agreements as well as tens of thousands of dollars in payments related to lawsuits.

Weeks before spring, it is a season of change in Dolton.

"I hope you all feel like I feel like a fresh breeze is blowing through the village of Dolton," one man said during public comment.

Henyard was a no-show at the first village board meeting since her landslide defeat last Tuesday to Dolton Trustee Jason House in the Democratic mayoral primary.

"This board is about making sure that we listen to the residents, and we are able to actually take things and put them into action," House said.

Trustees at the meeting approved an amended collective bargaining agreement for Dolton firefighters as well as a contract for police records technicians.

The board also cleared the way for the approval of a liquor license for one Dolton bar almost a year after the owner sued the village, alleging in a federal lawsuit that Henyard refused to renew the license after he declined to give her a campaign contribution.

Trustees also approved a $35,000 settlement for a former village worker who alleged in a lawsuit that she was fired for refusing to do campaign work. Messages left for Henyard's attorney requesting comment on that settlement and on that bar's liquor license renewal were not returned.

"Let us believe that the atmosphere has shifted, and the light is shining brightly over Dolton," one woman said during public comment.

