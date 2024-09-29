Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard facing eviction from home, court documents show

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- The mayor of Dolton is facing eviction from her home.

The landlord of Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard and Kamal Woods said they are behind on their rent.

Court documents filed in Cook County show a court date has been set for October 22.

The Law Offices of Beau Brindley released the following statement Sunday on Henyard's behalf:

"This complaint is not brought in good faith. No proof of missed payment can be produced as no payment has ever been missed. This is being brought based on ill motives and will not stand up in the face of scrutiny."

Henyard is currently under investigation over allegations of misspending while in office in Dolton.

She is also Thornton Township supervisor.

