Dolton residents react to mayoral Democratic primary projected results: 'It's time for a change'

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Dolton residents are feeling mostly optimistic about the future of the south suburb following the Tuesday night's Democratic primary election.

Trustee Jason House is projected to defeat incumbent Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard.

"I feel great. I feel blessed. I feel happy. It's time for a change, it really is," Dolton Resident James Mines said.

According to the Cook County Clerk, with 100% of precincts reporting, House garnered nearly 88% of the vote while Henyard only received 12%.

"I'm proud of the residents who have spoken. They have spoken loudly and very clearly," Dolton Business Owner Nona Fortineaux said.

House is expected to face independent candidate Casundra Hopson-Jordan in the April general election.

"Listen to the people who live here more. Get credibility up for the city and just make people happy, they are very discouraged right now," Mines said.

ABC7 reached out to both Henyard and House on Wednesday for comment following Tuesday's primary but have yet to hear back.

The election pit Henyard, who is under FBI scrutiny for her handling of Dolton finances, against House, who ran on Henyard's ticket four years ago.

An investigation conducted by former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot concluded Henyard mismanaged the village's finances with her excessive spending. In addition, there is a federal investigation.

SEE ALSO | Tiffany Henyard issues statement after video shows her in brawl at Thornton Township meeting

Her reelection bid for Thornton Township supervisor faltered after a Democratic caucus left her off the April ballot.

