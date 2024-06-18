Former President Donald Trump plans to stay in Chicago during 2024 Milwaukee RNC, sources say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former President Donald Trump is planning to stay in Chicago and commute to Milwaukee for the 2024 Republican National Convention in July, sources tell ABC7 Eyewitness News. The plans are in the preliminary stages

A high-ranking law enforcement source who is not authorized to comment on the decision publicly, but who has knowledge of the decision, told ABC7 Political Reporter Craig Wall that Trump intends to stay in Chicago and commute to Milwaukee for the convention. A second source confirmed those plans.

A third source told ABC7 the former president is making plans to stay in Chicago during the RNC.

ABC7 has reached out directly to the Trump campaign for comment, but has not yet heard back.

Trump is campaigning in Racine Tuesday afternoon, days after reportedly calling Milwaukee "horrible" behind closed doors.

Trump's event Tuesday comes less than a month before Republicans gather in Milwaukee for their national convention, where they will nominate the former president for the third time in eight years. At a meeting with House Republicans on Capitol Hill last week, Trump referred to his party's chosen convention host city as "horrible," according to a source in the room.

The Trump campaign pushed back on some of the public characterization of the alleged remark, saying he was referring to crime and "voter fraud." As his alleged comment reverberated around the Badger State, Trump clarified to a Fox News reporter, "I love Milwaukee. I have great friends in Milwaukee" before also criticizing crime there and the city's stewardship of elections.

