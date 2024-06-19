WATCH LIVE

Jumping Juniors offer sneak peek of double Dutch routine for national competition

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, June 19, 2024 1:19AM
The Jumping Juniors gave a sneak peek into what they have been working on ahead of the national double Dutch competition in Ohio.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago mom and grandmother are passing their love of double Dutch on to the next generation.

Founder Paulette Jones and co-founder Lolita Scott created Jumping Juniors as a short-term activity to keep their children active during the pandemic.

It has since transformed into a mission to inspire and mentor young girls through double Dutch.

The Jumping Juniors gave a sneak peek into what they have been working on ahead of the national competition in Ohio.

The pair is hosting many camps this summer and shared the benefits of double Dutch.

Jumping Juniors' registration for their Double Dutch Camp beginning July 20 can be found here.

