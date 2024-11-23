24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Full list of street closures for Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival

Christian Piekos Image
ByChristian Piekos WLS logo
Saturday, November 23, 2024 12:05PM
Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival happening Saturday night
The Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival is back for a 33rd year.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Its a magical weekend in Chicago as we ring in the holiday season!

The Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival is back for a 33rd year.

The festivities kick off on Saturday morning, leading up to Saturday night's parade down Michigan Avenue.

Lights Festival Lane will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pioneer Court, 401 N. Michigan Ave.

The parade will travel south on North Michigan Avenue from Oak Street to Wacker Drive, then east on Wacker to Upper Columbus Drive from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Assembly areas include:

  • Walton St, between State St and Clark St
  • Dearborn St, between Delaware Pl and Maple St
  • Delaware St, between Dearborn St and Clark St
  • Oak St, Between Dearborn St and State St

  • DuSable Bridge at Michigan Avenue closes to pedestrian traffic at 3:30 p.m.
  • North Michigan Avenue closes to vehicular traffic between Oak Street and Wacker Drive at 3:30 p.m.
  • Grand Tree-Lighting Parade begins at 5:30 p.m.
  • Fireworks over the Chicago River at North Michigan Avenue begin at 7 p.m.

