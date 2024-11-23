Full list of street closures for Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival
Saturday, November 23, 2024 12:05PM
The Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival is back for a 33rd year.
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Its a magical weekend in Chicago as we ring in the holiday season!
The festivities kick off on Saturday morning, leading up to Saturday night's parade down Michigan Avenue.
Lights Festival Lane will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pioneer Court, 401 N. Michigan Ave.
The parade will travel south on North Michigan Avenue from Oak Street to Wacker Drive, then east on Wacker to Upper Columbus Drive from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Assembly areas include:
- Walton St, between State St and Clark St
- Dearborn St, between Delaware Pl and Maple St
- Delaware St, between Dearborn St and Clark St
- Oak St, Between Dearborn St and State St
- DuSable Bridge at Michigan Avenue closes to pedestrian traffic at 3:30 p.m.
- North Michigan Avenue closes to vehicular traffic between Oak Street and Wacker Drive at 3:30 p.m.
- Grand Tree-Lighting Parade begins at 5:30 p.m.
- Fireworks over the Chicago River at North Michigan Avenue begin at 7 p.m.
