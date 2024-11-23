Full list of street closures for Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival

The Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival is back for a 33rd year.

The Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival is back for a 33rd year.

The Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival is back for a 33rd year.

The Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival is back for a 33rd year.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Its a magical weekend in Chicago as we ring in the holiday season!

The Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival is back for a 33rd year.

The festivities kick off on Saturday morning, leading up to Saturday night's parade down Michigan Avenue.

Lights Festival Lane will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pioneer Court, 401 N. Michigan Ave.

The parade will travel south on North Michigan Avenue from Oak Street to Wacker Drive, then east on Wacker to Upper Columbus Drive from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Click here for more information about the lights fest.

Assembly areas include:



Walton St, between State St and Clark St

Dearborn St, between Delaware Pl and Maple St

Delaware St, between Dearborn St and Clark St

Oak St, Between Dearborn St and State St