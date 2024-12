O'Neill Burke to be sworn in as Cook County state's attorney Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Eileen O'Neill Burke will be sworn in as the next Cook County state's attorney Monday.

She will take over the office from Kim Foxx, who did not seek re-election.

Burke said updating training for prosecutors and police, prosecuting gun crimes, and addressing the root cause of crime are her top priorities.

Thursday's swearing-in ceremony will take place in the Ivy Room in River North starting at 10 a.m.