Child shot near Englewood sidewalk, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, July 16, 2025 12:02AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A child was shot near a sidewalk on the city's South Side on Tuesday evening, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Englewood neighborhood's 7100-block of South Union Avenue around 5:45 p.m.

A boy around 11 years old was near the sidewalk when someone shot him, police said.

The victim, shot in the arm, was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

There is no one in custody, and area detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

