A taste of wine country in Fulton Market District at The Oakville Grill & Cellar

ByRamona Meadors WLS logo
Sunday, July 28, 2024 1:52PM
Chef Timothy Havidic joined ABC7 Chicago to whip up some of the eateries best dishes you'll definitely want to try.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Summer is the perfect time to get out and enjoy Sunday brunch.

Chicago's Fulton Market District offers a restaurant that brings the vineyard to your table.

At The Oakville Grill & Cellar, guests can enjoy wine from California and dine on simply prepared dishes.

The Oakville Grill & Cellar is located 163 N Green St, Chicago, IL 60607. The restaurant is open:

Monday - Thursday: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Friday: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. - 11 p.m.
Sunday: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

