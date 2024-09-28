2 hurt in rollover crash; 19-year-old driver facing DUI charges, Evanston police say

A teenage driver is in custody facing DUI charges in a serious rollover crash in Evanston, police said.

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A 19-year-old driver is facing DUI charges after a serious rollover crash in Evanston.

Evanston police said the teen was driving a vehicle that collided with another car Saturday morning at around at 1 a.m. near Lincoln and Ridge.

The impact caused the other vehicle to flip upside down. That driver treated for broken bones but is expected to survive, police said.

The teen was also treated at a St. Francis Hospital for minor injuries.

The teen is now in police custody, police said.