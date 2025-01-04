Fire tears through Evanston home

A house fire in Evanston, Illinois broke out at Hartzell and Walnut early Saturday morning.

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Firefighters rushed to put out the flames burning a home in the north suburbs on Saturday morning.

A fire tore through an Evanston house on Hartzell and Walnut around 3 a.m.

ABC7 heard from a neighbor who said the home is older and was recently renovated.

"They're a wonderful couple, and it's just tragic," said neighbor Jen Jessen Lunt.

Evanston's fire chief said the family is on vacation right now.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.