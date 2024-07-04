WATCH LIVE

Naked man peeps into homes, groped victim in Evanston, police say | PHOTO

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, July 4, 2024 4:51PM
EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Evanston police issued a warning to the public about a string of Peeping Tom incidents.

The first incident was reported on June 18 around 11 p.m. in the 900-block of Hamlin Street, police said.

A naked man was looking through the back windows of a house, victims told police. The victims said the same situation happened the week before.

Four days later, a naked man was peeping into a house around 10:40 p.m. in the 2000-block of Pratt Court.

Around the same time, the suspect groped a victim, according to police.

The man is described to be in his 30s, about five-foot-ten, with medium build and brown hair.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

