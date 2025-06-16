Ex-Dolton employee files motion to block village from buying Pope Leo XIV's former home

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Someone is trying to block the sale of Pope Leo XIV's childhood home in Dolton.

Earlier this month, the village announced plans to buy the property in the south suburb, possibly through eminent domain.

A former village employee has filed a motion to block the purchase.

He's citing financial mismanagement and potential misuse of taxpayer funds.

Dolton had said it wants to work with the Chicago Archdiocese to turn the house into a historic site open to the public.

A hearing on the case is set for this Wednesday.

The home is located at 212 E. 141st Place. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house is up for sale in a private auction.

The Prevost family owned the Dolton home for nearly 50 years.