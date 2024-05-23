Pedestrian struck, killed by Metra train in Bartlett; extensive delays expected, police say

LIVE: Metra trains delayed near Bartlett due to 'pedestrian incident'

LIVE: Metra trains delayed near Bartlett due to 'pedestrian incident'

LIVE: Metra trains delayed near Bartlett due to 'pedestrian incident'

LIVE: Metra trains delayed near Bartlett due to 'pedestrian incident'

BARTLETT, Ill. (WLS) -- A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a train on Thursday, Bartlett police said.

Around 5:30 a.m. the company announced Train 2202 and 2203 will not operate past Bartlett due to a "pedestrian incident."

Bartlett police said a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train. The circumstances around the death were not immediately known.

The train was blocking the intersection of Western Avenue and Railroad Avenue, Bartlett police said.

Metra said Trains 2204, 2206 and 2208 accommodated passengers on Thursday morning.

It is unknown how long the intersection would be closed.

Metra Police was investigating this death.

Extensive delays expected during the Thursday morning commute due to a pedestrian-related incident, Metra said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.