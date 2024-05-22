Families of Uvalde school shooting victims reach settlement with city, county ahead of 2-year mark

Two teachers and 19 students were killed in the May 24, 2022, mass shooting.

Wednesday marks one year since the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

Wednesday marks one year since the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two teachers dead. ABC's John Quinones has covered this story since the beginning -- and has one student's miraculous story.

UVALDE, Texas -- Nineteen families whose loved ones were killed or hurt in the Uvalde, Texas, mass shooting announced they've reached a settlement with the city and county of Uvalde.

"For two long years, we have languished in pain and without any accountability from the law enforcement agencies and officers who allowed our families to be destroyed that day," Veronica Luevanos, whose daughter, Jailah, and nephew, Jayce, were killed, said in a statement Wednesday. "This settlement reflects a first good faith effort, particularly by the City of Uvalde, to begin rebuilding trust in the systems that failed to protect us."

The settlement comes as families approach the two-year mark of the May 24, 2022, massacre at Robb Elementary School, during which an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 students and two teachers.

When the gunfire broke out that day, officers from Uvalde police, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Texas Department of Public Safety were among those who rushed to Robb Elementary. But law enforcement waited some 77 minutes before breaching a classroom and killing the gunman.

"For 77 minutes, 26 members of the Uvalde Police Department failed to confront an 18 year-old kid armed with an AR-15, and no disciplinary action has ever been taken -- no firings, no demotions, notransparency -- and the families remain eager for that to change," Josh Koskoff, an attorney for the families, said in a statement. "But the healing process must begin, and the commitments made today by the City, in particular, are a step in that critical process."

Investigators search for evidences outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 25, 2022, following a shooting at the school. AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File

As a part of the settlement with the city and county, the families said they were involved in the efforts to improve the Uvalde Police Department, with changes including enhanced officer training and a new "fitness for duty" standard for officers.

The families said the settlement also mandates ways the city should support the community as residents heal, including: establishing May 24 as an annual Day of Remembrance; creating a committee to design a permanent memorial funded by the city; and continuing to support mental health services.

The city will pay out a total of $2 million to the families from its insurance coverage and also, separately, the families agreed to accept the $2 million limit of the Uvalde County insurance policy, saying pursuing more money could have plunged the city into bankruptcy, "something that none of the families were interested in as they look for the community to heal."

The families on Wednesday also announced lawsuits against 92 Texas Department of Public Safety officers. The suit said the officers were trained to first prioritize stopping the killing, then stopping the dying, then evacuating those hurt.

"Nearly 100 officers from the Texas Department of Public Safety have yet to face a shred of accountability for cowering in fear while my daughter and nephew bled to death in their classroom," Luevanos said.

The lawsuit names the Uvalde School District and several of its employees as defendants, including the then-principal and then-school district police chief.

The families said the school's lockdown protocols -- to turn off the lights, lock the door and stay quiet -- trapped teachers and children inside, "leaving them fully reliant on law enforcement to respond."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.