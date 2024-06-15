13-year-old boy shot in head, killed in Lawndale shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 13-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday evening on Chicago's West Side.

Police said the teen was standing on a sidewalk on South independence Boulevard near West 13th Street about 8:30 p.m. when he was shot in the head.

The teen was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead, police said.

Police said the shooter was a male, but he got away. No arrests have been made. Chicago police continue to investigate.

No further information about the shooting was immediately available.

