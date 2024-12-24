Family of mom killed in protecting kids in Chicago shooting gets surprise Christmas shopping spree

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of a Chicago mother who was shot and killed while protecting her children were treated to a surprise Christmas shopping spree Tuesday morning.

Capri Edwards was killed over the July 4 weekend. The 24-year-old was shielding her children when she was fatally shot. Her son Jacoby Edwards was also shot that day, but survived.

Edwards' family, including her mother Markita Scott, were surprised with a new car and a $1,500 shopping spree courtesy of Early Walker and Walmart.

Scott was at a loss for words.

"I ain't never expect anything like this. Like, this is just, yeah, I'm excited," she said. "I know Capri is smiling down right now, like, Yes, Mama, you got some help."

"Everybody shows up the day of when there's a shooting and disappears after and so I wanted to show her that we as a community we're behind her," said Walker.

The surprise comes at a time when joy is needed. Jacoby Edwards was only released from the hospital a few months ago. Scott said today was another step toward healing.

"It's my first holiday without my daughter. So it was just really hard for me. It still is, but I'm getting through it because I'm just trying to make sure Jacoby is upbeat, because I don't want him to be down because I'm down," she said.

Edwards was one of two women and a young boy who were killed in the shooting. The shopping spree added some light to what has been a dark and difficult year for the family she left behind. But 9-year-old Jacoby was all smiles as he got all of his favorite gadgets, and his family left with carts and hearts full.

"I have great kids that love me they look up to me and I have to be a beacon of hope for them," Scott said. "This too shall pass, and just stay strong."

