Family, friends to gather at funeral of Cook County deputy killed in gas station shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Family and friends will gather Friday for the funeral of Cook County Sheriff's Deputy Raphael Wordlaw.

Wordlaw was off duty last month when he was shot during an attempted robbery at a South Side gas station.

Cordarrow Thompson, 32, is charged with murder.

Friday's funeral begins at 11 a.m. at Saint Mark's Missionary Baptist Church in Harvey