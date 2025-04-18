24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Family to gather for funeral for Joliet soldier Sgt. Jose Duenez Jr., who died in Lithuania

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, April 18, 2025 9:36AM
Remains of Joliet soldier who died in Lithuania return home
The remains of Joliet soldier Sgt. Jose Duenez Jr., who died in Lithuania, have returned home, and flags are at half-staff in Illinois.

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Family and friends will gather Friday for the funeral Staff Sergeant Jose Duenez Jr.

The video in this story is from a previous report

Duenez, who is from Joliet, was one of four soldiers killed in a training accident in Lithuania last month. Hundreds of American flags are flying in Joliet in his memory.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Duenez, 25, leaves behind a wife and a one-year-old son.

According to the U.S. Army, Duenez and the other soldiers from the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team 3rd Infantry Division in Fort Stewart disappeared the morning of March 25. They were in Lithuania in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.

They were eventually found dead days later in their armored vehicle, which was found submerged in a watery and muddy bog near a training area.

Friday's funeral is set for 11 a-m at Word of Life Church in Crest Hill.

The funeral procession to the church begins at 9 a.m., and residents are being asked to line the route to show their support.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW