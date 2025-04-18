Family to gather for funeral for Joliet soldier Sgt. Jose Duenez Jr., who died in Lithuania

The remains of Joliet soldier Sgt. Jose Duenez Jr., who died in Lithuania, have returned home, and flags are at half-staff in Illinois.

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Family and friends will gather Friday for the funeral Staff Sergeant Jose Duenez Jr.

Duenez, who is from Joliet, was one of four soldiers killed in a training accident in Lithuania last month. Hundreds of American flags are flying in Joliet in his memory.

Duenez, 25, leaves behind a wife and a one-year-old son.

According to the U.S. Army, Duenez and the other soldiers from the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team 3rd Infantry Division in Fort Stewart disappeared the morning of March 25. They were in Lithuania in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.

They were eventually found dead days later in their armored vehicle, which was found submerged in a watery and muddy bog near a training area.

Friday's funeral is set for 11 a-m at Word of Life Church in Crest Hill.

The funeral procession to the church begins at 9 a.m., and residents are being asked to line the route to show their support.