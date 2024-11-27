Family sues city after woman killed in River North crash involving off-duty CPD officer

The deadly crash happened in River North last December.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The City of Chicago is facing a wrongful death lawsuit, after a CPD officer was allegedly driving under the influence and caused a deadly crash.

Maria Schwab, 56, was walking outside the House of Blues in December 2023 when a car jumped the curb and hit her.

Police said off-duty Chicago Police Officer Tangie Brown was driving an SUV in the 300-block of North State Street at about 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 7 when she lost control of her vehicle and jumped the curb.

According to court documents, the off-duty officer lost control after dropping her cell phone while trying to use her GPS.

Schwab was pinned against a metal fence, and police said she was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she died.

Brown has been indicted on aggravated DUI and reckless homicide charges.

Attorneys for Schwab's family say the officer had just left a city-approved party for retiring officers and was clearly intoxicated.

The city says it does not comment on pending litigation.

