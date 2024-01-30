Off-duty CPD officer charged in death of woman struck on sidewalk near House of Blues in River North

An off-duty Chicago police officer's SUV struck and killed a woman near the House of Blues in River North Thursday morning, sources said.

An off-duty Chicago police officer's SUV struck and killed a woman near the House of Blues in River North Thursday morning, sources said.

An off-duty Chicago police officer's SUV struck and killed a woman near the House of Blues in River North Thursday morning, sources said.

An off-duty Chicago police officer's SUV struck and killed a woman near the House of Blues in River North Thursday morning, sources said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer has been charged with aggravated DUI in the death of a woman fatally struck outside the House of Blues in River North in December.

Please note: The above video is from a previous report.

Tangie Brown, 40, was off duty at the time of the crash. She is charged with one felony count of Aggravated DUI/Accident/Death and one felony count of Aggravated Use of Communication Device/Death.

She is also charged with two misdemeanor counts of failing to render aid and one misdemeanor count of reckless driving, and was cited for failure to reduce speed and improper traffic lane usage.

RELATED: Woman fatally struck by off-duty CPD officer after SUV went on sidewalk near House of Blues: sources

Police said a Brown was driving an SUV in the 300-block of North State Street at about 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 7 when she lost control of her vehicle and jumped the curb. They said the crash was caused by a momentary cell phone distraction.

The SUV struck a 56-year-old woman who was on the sidewalk, police said.

The victim was pinned against the metal fence and police said she was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she died.

Police said the victim was in Chicago from Texas on a business trip for an educational company. In a statement, a spokesperson did not identify the woman but said in part, "The entire Amplify community is deeply saddened and grieving this sudden loss."

Brown appeared in court Tuesday and was released pretrial. She is due back in court on Feb. 20.

Track crime and safety in your neighborhood