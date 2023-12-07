Woman fatally struck by SUV on sidewalk near House of Blues, Chicago police say

Chicago police said a driver struck and killed a woman just steps away from the House of Blues in River North Thursday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A driver struck and killed a woman just steps away from the House of Blues in River North Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said a 40-year-old woman driving an SUV in the 300-block of North State Street at about 12:30 a.m. lost control of her vehicle and jumped the curb.

The SUV then struck a 56-year-old woman who was on the sidewalk, police said.

The woman was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said citations are pending and Area Three detectives are investigating.