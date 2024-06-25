Family of missing Chicago woman traveling to Bahamas to join search effort

The family of missing woman Taylor Casey will travel from Chicago to the Bahamas to join the search effort.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of a Chicago woman missing in the Bahamas will travel to the islands Tuesday to join the search effort.

Taylor Casey's mother said she's "deeply concerned for Taylor's safety and well-being" and that Taylor "would never disappear like this."

The 41-year-old woman from Chicago disappeared from Paradise Island, Bahamas last Wednesday. She was there for a yoga retreat.

Two days later, the Royal Bahamas Police Force issued a missing person poster, alerting the public.

Tuesday, her family plans to fly to the Bahamas to help search for her. They say she is known for her vibrant and loving personality and has been practicing yoga for 15 years.

She went to the yoga retreat to fulfill a long-term goal of deepening her practice. Her mother said, "I believe Taylor is in danger because she was eager to share her yoga retreat experience with others upon her return... Taylor would never disappear like this."

Her family said, they'll coordinate with local authorities, once they land in the Bahamas Tuesday to search for Taylor.

They urge anyone with information about her whereabouts to come forward and say, every lead is crucial to help find her.