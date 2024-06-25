  • Full Story

WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Family of missing Chicago woman traveling to Bahamas to join search effort

Taylor Casey last seen Wednesday on Paradise Island

Stephanie Wade Image
ByStephanie Wade WLS logo
Tuesday, June 25, 2024 10:44AM
Family of missing Chicago woman traveling to Bahamas
The family of missing woman Taylor Casey will travel from Chicago to the Bahamas to join the search effort.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of a Chicago woman missing in the Bahamas will travel to the islands Tuesday to join the search effort.

Taylor Casey's mother said she's "deeply concerned for Taylor's safety and well-being" and that Taylor "would never disappear like this."

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The 41-year-old woman from Chicago disappeared from Paradise Island, Bahamas last Wednesday. She was there for a yoga retreat.

Two days later, the Royal Bahamas Police Force issued a missing person poster, alerting the public.

Tuesday, her family plans to fly to the Bahamas to help search for her. They say she is known for her vibrant and loving personality and has been practicing yoga for 15 years.

READ ALSO | US issues travel alert for Bahamas due to increasing crime rate

She went to the yoga retreat to fulfill a long-term goal of deepening her practice. Her mother said, "I believe Taylor is in danger because she was eager to share her yoga retreat experience with others upon her return... Taylor would never disappear like this."

Her family said, they'll coordinate with local authorities, once they land in the Bahamas Tuesday to search for Taylor.

They urge anyone with information about her whereabouts to come forward and say, every lead is crucial to help find her.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW