Security guard charged in deadly Stone Park club shooting didn't FOID card; family files lawsuit

Zulma Daniela Calderon Pacheco, 21, was shot and killed while on the dancefloor at Mansion Live Nightclub on March 8.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of a Chicago woman is suing a suburban nightclub for wrongful death.

Zulma Daniela Calderon Pacheco, 21, was shot and killed while on the dancefloor at Mansion Live Nightclub on Saturday, March 8.

Kevin Henley Jr., 35, was working as a security guard that night. He allegedly fired the gun that killed Calderon Pacheco.

The security guard was was charged with involuntary manslaughter and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon on Monday.

According to Stone Park police, a fight broke out inside the nightclub. Investigators say Henley pulled out a gun and fired one shot, hitting Calderon Pacheco in the face as she was dancing with her boyfriend.

"Everything happened so fast, and she just dropped," boyfriend Joel Chimborazo said.

Stone Park police said the village has temporarily shut down the nightclub.

Henley. works for JMC Security, LLC. and does not have a FOID card, police said.

The family left heartbroken and traumatized asking how this could've happened.

Attorney Timothy J. Cavanagh is representing the victim's family.

A lawsuit was filed against the nightclub, the security company it uses and the security guard.

Investigators are also looking into the security company itself.

The suspect was due in court on Tuesday.

