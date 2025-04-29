Fisherman found dead in Lake Michigan, NW Indiana officials say

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- A missing fisherman's body was found in Lake Michigan on Monday, Indiana Department of Natural Resources said.

At about 11:30 a.m. on Monday, someone called 911 to report a man had gone under the water about 60 yards from shore near Burns Ditch in Northwest Indiana.

DNR said the man was fishing near the shore when his boat drifted away into the lake.

After multiple hours of searching, officers found the man's body at about 1:40 p.m. He died at the scene.

He was identified as Michael Barnes, 67, of Valparaiso, according to DNR.

No other information was immediately available.