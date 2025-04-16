Famed foodie Alton Brown to bring 'Last Bite Tour' to Chicago's CIBC Theatre this weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A famed foodie, author and TV personality is in Chicago this weekend.

Alton Brown's story actually began in Chicago, before his Food Network fame.

The "Last Bite Tour" is at Chicago's CIBC Theatre downtown this Saturday.

Brown is talking about his latest book, "Food for Thought."

His first show, "Good Eats," originally aired in Chicago. Brown lived in Chicago, too.

The "Last Bite Tour" has two show times, 3 and 7:30 p.m., at 18 W. Monroe St. in the Loop.

It runs about two hours and 15 minutes.

It's recommended for ages 5 and over.

Tickets start at $25.

Visit broadwayinchicago.com for more information.