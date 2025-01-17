Former Gary Mayor Jerome Prince sentenced on federal wire fraud charges

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Former Gary, Indiana Mayor Jerome Prince was sentenced Thursday on federal wire fraud charges.

He pleaded guilty in October to taking more than $26,000 in campaign funds to help pay for a home in the city's Miller Beach neighborhood, as he took office in 2019.

His guilty plea was in exchange for the U.S. Attorney's Office not pursuing further charges against him or other individuals over the misuse of campaign funds involving the Committee to Elect Jerome Prince for Mayor.

A judge ordered Prince to pay a fine equal to the amount he took. Prince must also serve one year probation.