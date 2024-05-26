Former 'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor killed in downtown Los Angeles shooting

Wactor was leaving work downtown when he encountered three men at his car. He thought he was being towed.

LOS ANGELES -- Former "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor was fatally shot in downtown Los Angeles while interrupting a catalytic converter theft, his family confirmed Sunday.

Wactor's mother confirmed his death to our sister station KABC in Los Angeles.

Johnny Wactor arrives at the world premiere of "The Mule" on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, at the Westwood Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Saturday in the area of West Pico Boulevard and South Hope Street. LAPD investigators say three men were trying to steal a catalytic converter when the car's owner approached them.

Scarlett Wactor said her 37-year-old son was leaving work at a downtown rooftop bar and was walking with one of his coworkers when he saw what looked like someone working on his car.

He initially thought his car was being towed, she said, and he approached the person to ask if that was the case. But when the suspect looked up, he was wearing a mask, and opened fire.

The three suspects fled in a vehicle. Paramedics brought Wactor to a local hospital and he was pronounced dead there.

Wactor portrayed Brando Corbin on the ABC soap opera from 2020 to 2022, appearing in more than 160 episodes before the character was written off.

Wactor also appeared in a variety of films and TV series, including "Station 19," "NCIS," "Westworld" and the video game "Call of Duty: Vanguard."

Among his other interests, Wactor's Instagram page details a fondness for outdoor sports and adventures, such as rock climbing and rodeo.