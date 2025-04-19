Former Glenwood cemetery employee stole $114K from payments for funeral expenses: sheriff

HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) -- A former south suburban cemetery employee is accused of secretly pocketing more than $100,000 from payments for funeral expenses, the Cook County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday.

Sheriff's detectives launched an investigation after staff at a Glenwood cemetery reported in August 2023 that one of their employees, 48-year-old Latrecia Marshall-Parris, took cash from a family for a headstone, but then deposited a lesser amount in the employer's account.

Marshall-Parris, who has since been fired, worked with families planning funerals, including helping purchase headstones, which were often paid for in cash, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said Marshall-Parris took a portion of payments 49 times from April 2022 to August 2023. More than $114,200 was taken.

Harvey police arrested Marshall-Parris, who is facing multiple felony charges, on April 16 and turned her over to sheriff's police custody.

At her initial court appearance on April 18, she was ordered released from custody pending trial.