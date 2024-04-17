Chicago Navy Pier hoping to retain title as best place to watch fireworks

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Navy Pier is hoping to retain its title as the best place to watch fireworks.

So, they're asking for help.

For the second year in a row, Navy Pier has been nominated by USA Today.

Readers can vote for their favorite spot to watch fireworks for Fourth of July or at other times of the year.

Navy Pier was the top choice last year.

Other top spots to choose among are in Utah, San Diego, Boston, Washington, D.C., Pittsburgh and more.

"An expert panel has nominated 20 of this country's most eye-popping fireworks displays, and we need your help to crown the very best," USA Today said.

Visit usatoday.com to vote until May 13.