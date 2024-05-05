Duneyrr Winery and Brewery holds fundraiser for former Dom's, Foxtrot employees after sudden closure

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A local winery and brewery worked to help Dom's and Foxtrot employees after the stores' sudden closure.

Duneyrr Winery and Brewery in the South Loop hosted a fundraiser on Saturday night.

Their goal is to help employees who were left without severance or any other benefits.

The wine and beer vendor used to supply products to the shuttered Dom's and Foxtrot stores.

The out-of-work employees have filed a class action lawsuit against Dom's and Foxtrot's parent company for failing to give lawful notice of their intention to close.

