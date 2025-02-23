'Fresh Films' empowers and trains next generation of filmmakers

A local youth organization is making Chicago Proud by empowering the next generation of storytellers.

A local youth organization is making Chicago Proud by empowering the next generation of storytellers.

A local youth organization is making Chicago Proud by empowering the next generation of storytellers.

A local youth organization is making Chicago Proud by empowering the next generation of storytellers.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A local youth organization is making Chicago Proud by empowering the next generation of storytellers.

Fresh Films is a nonprofit dedicated to empowering youth from underserved communities with hands-on filmmaking experiences, career training, and access to creative industries.

Their programs, which include Fresh Films Weekly Program and Accelerated Program, give young people the skills, confidence, and connections to pursue their dream careers in film, TV, content creation and beyond. Participants learn every aspect of filmmaking while working side-by-side with pros and industry experts from Roku, Fremantle, A &E Networks, Sony, and many more.

To learn more about the education opportunities at Fresh Films, visit their website at www.freshfilms.org.