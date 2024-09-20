California police sergeant arrested for attempted lewd act on child

FRESNO, Calif. -- A Fresno, California police sergeant has been arrested and booked into jail on charges of an attempted lewd act on a child and communication with a minor intending to commit an unlawful offense.

Paige McQuay, 56, returned from his normal days off to find out he was on paid administrative leave, and was wanted by the Roseville, California Police Department.

Roseville police alerted the Fresno Police Department on Tuesday that McQuay had been caught in a sting operation.

The next day, McQuay's own coworkers conducted the arrest, and delivered him to the Fresno County Jail.

"Obviously, we have a vested interest. When somebody in our police department is accused of these kinds of crimes, the last thing we want to do is expose the public to any kind of risk with them being out there," Fresno police interim Chief Mindy Casto said.

McQuay has been with the department since December 1993, and was promoted to patrol sergeant in 2023.

Over the years, he's been recognized for his work in the community.

ABC Fresno affiliate KFSN interviewed him back in 2014 after he started a GoFundMe for a little girl who lost her foot in a lawnmower.

Interim Police Chief Mindy Casto announced the arrest of a Fresno police sergeant on Wednesday.

Nearly a decade later, McQuay could be facing several years in prison for the charges he was booked on, according to criminal defense attorney Jeff Hammerschmidt.

"So, one is communicating with a minor for an illegal purpose. So, if the final text between them were, 'Let's meet up at this place to have sexual conduct.'" Hammerschmidt said. "The other charge was an attempt to actually carry out that act, and by traveling to the location where this suspect expects to meet the minor for sexual purposes by simply showing up, that shows the attempt to actually go forward with the sexual act."

He said because McQuay didn't have contact with an actual minor, the sentence could be lighter, but he would still be required to register as a sex offender if convicted.

KFSN reached out to law enforcement in Placer County, California, and is waiting for a response.

McQuay is being held without bail.