Fundraising scams surface for Glenview teen Marko Niketic killed in crash, police warn

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, May 23, 2024 4:35PM
Glenview police issued a community alert after several fundraising scams have surfaced for teen killed in crash.

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- Fundraising scams have surfaced related to the high school senior killed in a tragic car crash, Glenview police said.

Marko Niketic was killed on Mother's Day in a two-car crash just after 11 p.m.

Niketic was driving a Mercedes that was struck by a speeding Mustang, police said. The impact of the crash tore Niketic's car nearly in half, its entire trunk ripped away. The back end of the car landed in a neighbor's yard.

Since his death, several bogus GoFund Me and Facebook fundraisers have requested and taken in donations.

Police clarified the teen's family has not authorized or participated in any Facebook or GoFund Me pages.

People who gave money should request a refund through the website and report the page as a scam.

