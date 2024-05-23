Fundraising scams surface for Glenview teen Marko Niketic killed in crash, police warn

Glenview police issued a community alert after several fundraising scams have surfaced for teen killed in crash.

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- Fundraising scams have surfaced related to the high school senior killed in a tragic car crash, Glenview police said.

Marko Niketic was killed on Mother's Day in a two-car crash just after 11 p.m.

Niketic was driving a Mercedes that was struck by a speeding Mustang, police said. The impact of the crash tore Niketic's car nearly in half, its entire trunk ripped away. The back end of the car landed in a neighbor's yard.

Since his death, several bogus GoFund Me and Facebook fundraisers have requested and taken in donations.

RELATED | Driver was speeding above 130 mph before Glenview crash that killed teen Marko Niketic: prosecutors

Police clarified the teen's family has not authorized or participated in any Facebook or GoFund Me pages.

People who gave money should request a refund through the website and report the page as a scam.