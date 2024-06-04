WATCH LIVE

Chicago shooting: 14-year-old boy shot, critically injured in Gage Park, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, June 4, 2024 7:28PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen boy was critically injured in a Southwest Side shooting on Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Gage Park neighborhood's 5400-block of South Sacramento Avenue just after 11 a.m.

A 14-year-old boy was standing outside when someone approached him and opened fire, striking him multiple times in his body, police said.

The victim was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

