Gary Family Dollar destroyed by fire; community says it's a major loss

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- The Family Dollar store in Gary was destroyed in a fire Thursday evening.

Witnesses said the fire broke out shortly before 6 p.m. Thought the cause wasn't immediately known, those witnesses said the flames escalated quickly, and one woman even said she saw an explosion at one point.

It took firefighters about four to extinguish the blaze, which was out by 9:30 p.m. Firefighters remain on the scene, continuing to pour water on the building, which appears to be a total loss.

Vide from earlier shows much of the building in the 1400 block of Massachusetts Street engulfed in flames, thick smoke billowing.

The Family Dollar was open at the time, but it's unclear how many people were inside. So far, no injuries have been reported.

Witnesses said the store is central to the community, providing food, clothing, household supplies and more to many Gary residents on a daily basis, and especially to the senior citizens living at a nearby senior housing complex.

The building manager said there is also a furniture warehouse in the complex. The Family Dollar and the warehouse are under the same roof, separated by a wall. The manager said the fire appears to have started in that warehouse before spreading to the store.

Witnesses said the flames were extremely intense.

"It exploded, and when it exploded all the heat came out of it, and it was really hot," said Jennier Sims, witness.

"The fire kept going out, and then it would pop right back up again. Just kept going out and coming right back," said witness Twala Green.

The building manager said there was furniture inside that warehouse section of the building, which one can imagine would have provided ample fuel for the fire. Perhaps that is why the flames were so intense.

The Gary Fire Department and other city officials have not yet commented on the blaze. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this point.