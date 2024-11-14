Family says man killed in Gary police shooting was trying to sell PlayStation

Gary police said officers went undercover, pretending to be buyers with the goal of arresting a suspect.

Gary police said officers went undercover, pretending to be buyers with the goal of arresting a suspect.

Gary police said officers went undercover, pretending to be buyers with the goal of arresting a suspect.

Gary police said officers went undercover, pretending to be buyers with the goal of arresting a suspect.

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- The Lake County, Indiana Sheriff's Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting Thursday morning after a 21-year-old was shot and killed by a Gary police officer.

Police said the department's Investigations Unit followed through on an operation involving an undercover officer following a surge in robbery reports connected to social media marketplace exchanges

GPD said officers went undercover, pretending to be buyers with the goal of arresting a suspect.

Police said an officer approached 21-year-old Shahaud Richmond just after noon on Wednesday near Maryland and Virginia Streets to start the exchange.

"During that operation, the suspect attempted to rob our undercover officer and attacked him with a machete-style weapon," Gary Police Chief Derrick Cannon said.

An officer nearby fired their weapon after witnessing the alleged attack, hitting Richmond.

Richmond was rushed to a hospital where he died.

A suspect was fatally shot Wednesday during an invetsigation, Gary police said in a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Richmond's family said the 21-year-old was trying to sell a PlayStation to make money for his growing family.

His family said police shot the wrong person, adding that other people were around and involved.

Richmond's family said he is a father to a 1-year-old and has another on the way.

"He's always helping us," Charmaine Johnson, Richmond's sister, said. "He always runs out. I'm pretty sure plenty of our neighbors on he's always around asking, 'Can I cut your grass to make a couple dollars?'' This is a good kid."

The 32-year veteran officer who went undercover suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Gary police said they will continue these undercover operations with hopes of finding other suspects.