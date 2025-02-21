Boy, 10, among 4 wounded in Gary shooting, police say

Gary police said a 10-year-old boy was among four people wounded in a shooting Thursday night.

Gary police said a 10-year-old boy was among four people wounded in a shooting Thursday night.

Gary police said a 10-year-old boy was among four people wounded in a shooting Thursday night.

Gary police said a 10-year-old boy was among four people wounded in a shooting Thursday night.

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A 10-year-old boy was among four people recovering after being shot in Gary Thursday evening, police said.

The shooting occurred at about 6:25 p.m. in the 5800-block of West 29th Place in Gary.

Police said the boy was shot in the back of the neck by a stray bullet. He was in stable condition and was transported to Methodist Northlake Hospital before being transferred to the University of Chicago for further treatment.

Three other victims, all adults, were also wounded in the shooting.

It is not clear what led up to the shooting.