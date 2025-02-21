24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Boy, 10, among 4 wounded in Gary shooting, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, February 21, 2025 11:13AM
Boy, 10, among 4 wounded in Gary shooting
Gary police said a 10-year-old boy was among four people wounded in a shooting Thursday night.

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A 10-year-old boy was among four people recovering after being shot in Gary Thursday evening, police said.

The shooting occurred at about 6:25 p.m. in the 5800-block of West 29th Place in Gary.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Police said the boy was shot in the back of the neck by a stray bullet. He was in stable condition and was transported to Methodist Northlake Hospital before being transferred to the University of Chicago for further treatment.

Three other victims, all adults, were also wounded in the shooting.

It is not clear what led up to the shooting.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Related Topics

Watch Live
ON NOW