Gary police expected to give update after mother of 6 killed by stray bullet

Police are expected to give an update on the Gary, Indiana shooting death of Portage mother Kia Tidwell near a McDonald's on 5th Avenue last year.

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Gary police are expected to give an update Tuesday in the deadly shooting of a mother of six last year.

Kia Tidwell, 42, was shot and killed by a stray bullet last September.

She was driving near Fifth Avenue and Grant Street near a McDonald's when she was hit.

Tidwell's family is expected to be at Tuesday's announcement on the investigation.

It begins at 5 p.m. at the Gary Police Department.

Gary Mayor Eddie D. Melton and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will also be there.

Gary police previously said the shooting took place with officers already on the scene.

They were responding to a call about an altercation that had happened earlier. It was, apparently, a continuation of that altercation that led to the shooting that took Tidwell's life as she drove home.

It was a Friday night when Tidwell was driving past a McDonald's in Gary on her way home to Portage. A stray bullet took her life as she spoke on the phone with one of her six children.

"My daughter had just left my house. On her way Friday, she stopped by, and she said she was going home to cook for her other children, her youngest, who's not even 5 yet, and her granddaughter, who is 2," said Charlotte Tidwell, the victim's mother.