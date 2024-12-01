19-year-old man found shot to death inside Gary gas station, police say

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A man was found shot to death Friday inside a gas station in Northwest Indiana.

The crime scene was located in the 1000 block of East 21st Avenue in Gary, police said.

Officers found a 19-year-old man unresponsive with a gunshot wound inside the business around 4:06 p.m. Friday, police said. The Gary Fire Department later confirmed the man had died.

The victim is from Gary, police said. His identity has not yet been made public.

The Lake County Prosecutor's Homicide Task Force, Lake County Crime Lab and the Lake County Coroner's Office continue to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the homicide has been asked to call 219-755-3855.