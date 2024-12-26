Gas leak at BP Whiting Refinery causing odor in Chicago area; air emissions being monitored

A gas leak at the BP Whiting Refinery in Indiana is causing an odor in the Chicago area, the city said.

WHITING, Ind. (WLS) -- If you smell gas in the air, you're not alone.

There is a gas leak at the BP Whiting Refinery in Indiana.

It's coming from one of their underground small supply lines.

People from across the Chicago area have reported the odor.

BP is monitoring air emissions for elevated levels of contaminants.

As of right now, none have been detected.

"Thank you for your continued patience and understanding. We appreciate your cooperation and support," the city of Whiting said.

In January, some south suburban residents reported a natural gas smell due to a leak at the same refinery.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.