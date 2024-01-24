WATCH LIVE

Mysterious odor reported in south suburbs; Nicor Gas alerted: Oak Forest police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, January 24, 2024 3:17PM
WLS

OAK FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- A south suburban police department said Wednesday morning it has been receiving calls from residents about an odor in the area.

Oak Forest police said just before 9 a.m. that they have been and continue to receive calls about an odor.

Police said other communities in the area are experiencing the same issue.

Nicor Gas has been alerted to see if there is a natural gas leak, police said.

Earlier this month, a natural gas smell was making its way through the north and west suburbs. Officials said equipment work in Iowa was causing that disturbance.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

