Man honored for saving girl's life at Wrigley Field after Cubs game

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A young girl in cardiac arrest was saved by a bystander at Wrigley Field, Lurie Children's hospital.

On April 29, Emma and her family were leaving a Cubs game when she went into cardiac arrest.

Luckily, Justin Mis, a hands-only CPR instructor for Lurie hospital, was nearby and started CPR on her until Chicago Fire EMS arrived.

She was taken to the hospital where she recovered and was sent home. As of Thursday, Emma is home and doing well.

On Thursday, the nonprofit Project Adam and Lurie Children's Hospital honored Mis.

The Chicago Fire Department also honored the first responders for helping save a life.

Officials urged the public to receive CPR training.

