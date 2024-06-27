Hundreds attend Taeyoung Kim arraignment for crash that killed Glenbrook South senior Marko Niketic

Hundreds gathered Thursday at the arraignment for Taeyoung Kim, who is charged in the death of Glenview South High School student Marko Niketic.

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- There was a huge show of support Thursday as hundreds gathered at the arraignment of the man accused of killing a Glenview South High School senior in a deadly DUI crash last month.

Taeyoung Kim, 21, is charged with reckless homicide, two counts of aggravated DUI, and a host of other charges. Police say he was driving under the influence with his lights off and speeding at up to 132 miles per hour before crashing into Marko Niketic's car, ripping it apart, killing Niketic and injuring his 16-year-old girlfriend Ella.

Gordana Niketic, Marko's mother, was joined by more than 100 friends and family at the Skokie courthouse for Kim's arraignment.

Dressed nearly in all black, with a black and white image of Marko Niketic emblazoned on their chests, those closest to the teen joined together in a show of solidarity with family.

"Devastation and every parent's worst nightmare is not enough words to say what we are all living here," Gordana Niketic said. "We feel all the love and support from our families, friends, clergy all of Marko and Ella's beloved friends. We're here to make sure there's justice for Ella and Marko."

Ella was also attendance at the arraignment. Walking with a slight limp, she and family watched as Kim used a walker to enter the courtroom from his confinement.

"It shows the impact that such young children had on this community," said family friend Danielle Grcic.

Kim's next court date is August 15, but it's clear that as this case continues, the community's support will as well.

"I am really impressed by these young people. By how much they care, how much love they are showing to the family," said Fr. Darko Spasojevic, Holy resurrection Serbian Orthodox Cathedral.

"They are so loved by my Marko they come every day, all of them. They're amazing. I'm not surprised one bit," Gordana Niketic said.

Prosecutors said they already have 1,000 pieces of evidence and are encouraging supporters to join the family again on August 15, when there will be arguments over Kim's pretrial release.