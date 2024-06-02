WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Glenbrook South High School graduation pays tribute to Marko Niketic, teen killed in Glenview crash

Other driver, Taeyoung Kim, allegedly drove above 130 mph before crash, charged with Aggravated DUI Causing Death

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, June 2, 2024 9:34PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- Sunday would have been graduation day for a teenager killed in a crash in Glenview last month.

Glenbrook South High School paid tribute to 17-year-old Marko Niketic and other students whose presence were missed at the graduation ceremony.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

A moment of silence was held for the teen at the ceremony.

Niketic died three weeks ago when his car was hit by a speeding Mustang. The Mustang's driver, Taeyoung Kim, has been charged with reckless homicide and aggravated DUI.

A funeral was held for Niketic at St. Sava Monastery last month. Father Darko Spasojevic said Marko was an active and beloved member of the church.

"He was very, always with smile, very open, very smart, really gifted," Spasojevic said at the funeral. "One common theme is that he had an energy and charisma to bring children and people together."

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW