Glenbrook South High School graduation pays tribute to Marko Niketic, teen killed in Glenview crash

Other driver, Taeyoung Kim, allegedly drove above 130 mph before crash, charged with Aggravated DUI Causing Death

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- Sunday would have been graduation day for a teenager killed in a crash in Glenview last month.

Glenbrook South High School paid tribute to 17-year-old Marko Niketic and other students whose presence were missed at the graduation ceremony.

A moment of silence was held for the teen at the ceremony.

Niketic died three weeks ago when his car was hit by a speeding Mustang. The Mustang's driver, Taeyoung Kim, has been charged with reckless homicide and aggravated DUI.

A funeral was held for Niketic at St. Sava Monastery last month. Father Darko Spasojevic said Marko was an active and beloved member of the church.

"He was very, always with smile, very open, very smart, really gifted," Spasojevic said at the funeral. "One common theme is that he had an energy and charisma to bring children and people together."