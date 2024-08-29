Glenview girl who made balloon animals for fellow cancer patients receives trip to Hawaii

A 12-year-old Glenview girl, Misheel Gantulkhuur, who made balloon animals for her fellow cancer patients received a dream trip to Hawaii from Make-A-Wish.

A 12-year-old Glenview girl, Misheel Gantulkhuur, who made balloon animals for her fellow cancer patients received a dream trip to Hawaii from Make-A-Wish.

A 12-year-old Glenview girl, Misheel Gantulkhuur, who made balloon animals for her fellow cancer patients received a dream trip to Hawaii from Make-A-Wish.

A 12-year-old Glenview girl, Misheel Gantulkhuur, who made balloon animals for her fellow cancer patients received a dream trip to Hawaii from Make-A-Wish.

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- There was a big sendoff party Wednesday night for a suburban child who is getting a dream fulfilled.

The child, 12-year-old Misheel Gantulkhuur, is battling cancer. During her treatments, she made balloon animals for her fellow patients who were missing pets and stuffed animals back home.

Because of the smiles she brought to others, the Make-A-Wish Foundation is sending Misheel and her family to Hawaii.

With precision and a delicate twist, Misheel showed ABC7 her mastery of balloon creations.

It was a unique skill the 12-year-old Glenview girl picked up during her seven months of cancer treatment at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

"I started making them when I was at the hospital, and they healed me, and that added a lot of color to my life," Gantulkhuur.

I just like seeing the different types of smiles they had... It made me feel really happy. Misheel Gantulkhuur, 12-year-old cancer patient

In July 2023, Misheel was diagnosed with a mixed germ cell brain tumor, an aggressive cancer that required immediate treatment.

"I couldn't even talk," Misheel's mother, Undrakh Dashtsengel, said. "I couldn't even scream. Even if I want to say something, there was no words coming out of my mouth."

Between chemo treatments, Misheel shared her new talent, and brought joy to other patients and hospital staff, even taking special requests for balloon penguins, toothbrushes and also other animals.

"I just like seeing the different types of smiles they had," Gantulkhuur said. "It made me feel really happy."

SEE ALSO | Chicago-area teen cancer patient to meet Luke Bryan after gifting Make-A-Wish to fellow patient

Even after completing her treatment, Misheel is still helping others. Her balloon art work, so far, has raised thousands of dollars for cancer research.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation rewarded the little girl with the big heart, by sending her and family on a trip to Hawaii. The foundation hosted a special sendoff party Wednesday.

"At the hospital, some days I was feeling down... I'd think about if I finish my chemo quicker or my radiation quicker, I'd be able to go to Hawaii," Gantulkhuur said.

Misheel's mother said her daughter is still on the road to recovery, but knowing Misheel, it will be colorful journey to inspire others.

"She's not only my child now. She's someone else's inspiration," Dashtsengel said. "She never stops. That's what makes me so proud of her."