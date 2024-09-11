Man charged in shooting murder of Glenwood liquor store owner: police

Naveen Singh of Chicago Heights has been ID'd as the Emporium Liquors owner killed in a shooting in Glenwood, Illinois on E. Glenwood-Lansing Road.

GLENWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- A man has been charged for the murder of a Glenwood liquor store owner, police said.

The deadly shooting happened inside Emporium Liquors on Monday night.

The beloved store owner Naveen Singh was shot and killed around 6:45 p.m. after an argument, police said.

On Wednesday, police identified the alleged gunman as 27-year-old Antonio D. Diggines of Calumet City.

Diggines was charged with first defree murder. He was transfered to Markham, Illinois for a detention hearing, police said.

At least one person living in the neighborhood heard the gunfire.

"I heard, at least, about five gunshots. When I heard it, I knew it was gunshots," said Joann Clark.

This case is still under investigation by the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force.