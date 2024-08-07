Gov. Pritzker calls on Sangamon Co. sheriff to resign following shooting death of Sonya Massey

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker is calling on Sangamon Sheriff Jack Campbell to resign from his duties following the shooting death of Sonya Massey.

Former Sangamon County Deputy Sean Grayson shot and killed Massey inside her Springfield home in July after Massey called 911 to report a possible intruder.

The governor spoke on Wednesday at a bill signing press conference in Chicago.

"I called for the sheriff's resignation because the sheriff has failed," Pritzker said. "He has failed to explain how he ended up hiring this deputy sheriff who has been fired from other departments."

Sean Grayson, the 30-year-old Sangamon County sheriff's deputy who has since been fired from the agency, was indicted by a grand jury on three counts of first-degree murder and one count each of aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct in connection with the July 6 shooting at Massey's home near Springfield.

Grayson has held six different jobs in law enforcement since 2020.

ABC News has obtained records from his eleven-month tenure at The Logan County Sheriff's Office in Lincoln, Illinois.

The records include recordings between Grayson and his supervisors as they discuss inaccuracies in his police reports.

"We had this conversation. I told you in that meeting -- review all your reports, make sure they're right," the supervisor says in the recording.

However, according to the paperwork, Grayson left the Logan County Sheriff's Office last year in "good standing."

There has been no official record that Grayson was fired from a department, as Pritzker claimed.

Last week, Sheriff Campbell said his department "failed" Massey.

CNN & ABC News contributed to this report.